IndieWebCamps Timeline 2011-2019: Amsterdam to Utrecht

While not a post directly about IndieWeb Summit 2019, this post provides a bit of background and is certainly related, so I’m including it in my series of posts about the Summit. Previous post in this series: Reflecting On IndieWeb Summit: A Start

At the beginning of IndieWeb Summit 2019, I gave a brief talk on State of the IndieWeb and mentioned that:

We've scheduled lots of IndieWebCamps this year and are on track to schedule a record number of different cities as well.

I had conceived of a graphical representation of the growth of IndieWebCamps over the past nine years, both in number and across the world, but with everything else involved with setting up and running the Summit, ran out of time. However, the idea persisted, and finally this past week, with a little help from Aaron Parecki re-implementing Dopplr’s algorithm for turning city names into colors, was able to put togther something pretty close to what I’d envisioned:

I don’t know of any tools to take something like this kind of locations vs years data and graph it as such. So I built an HTML table with a cell for each IndieWebCamp, as well as cells for the colspans of empty space. Each colored cell is hyperlinked to the IndieWebCamp for that city for that year.

2011-2018 and over half of 2019 are IndieWebCamps (and Summits) that have already happened. 2019 includes bars for four upcoming IndieWebCamps, which are fully scheduled and open for sign-ups.

The table markup is copy pasted from the IndieWebCamp wiki template where I built it, and you can see the template working live in the context of the IndieWebCamp Cities page. I’m sure the markup could be improved, suggestions welcome!